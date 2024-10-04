Watch CBS News
Head-on crash closes stretch of westbound I-94 northwest of the Twin Cities

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A stretch of Interstate 94 northwest of the Twin Cities is shut down following a head-on crash Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two motorists crashed in a construction zone west of Albertville. Transportation officials say it occurred on the interstate near County Road 19.

The state patrol says there are serious injuries involved in the crash.

The stretch of interstate between County Road 19 and County Road 18 will be shut down until about 11 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Two medical helicopters responded to the scene. First responders are working to open the highway. 

The transportation agency is requesting reconstruction of the crash, which is under investigation.    

This is a developing story. Check back on WCCO.com for more.  

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

