West St. Paul man found guilty in fatal stabbing at group home in 2020

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. — A jury found a 43-year-old man guilty of fatally stabbing a 68-year-old man at a state-run mental health residence more than four years ago.

John C. Adams II was found guilty on Wednesday of intentional second-degree murder for the death of David Eugan Rahn following a four-day trial.

On the morning of Feb. 17, 2020, police were called to a group home in West St. Paul because of a disturbance between Adams and Rahn. A staff member reported having heard Rahn screaming for help but when they tried to enter the room, someone blocked the door.

While arriving at the scene, officers observed a man, later determined to be Adams, running from a place of worship across the street and then entering the group home.

An officer found Rahn in his bedroom unresponsive, not breathing and suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite all life-saving attempts, Rahn was declared dead on the scene.

Adams told an officer that Rahn "busted into his room" and attacked him. He alleges they had been wrestling when he went to get a knife to defend himself. He said he threw the knife away when asked where it was located.

Officers found the knife and bloody gloves in a garbage can in the parking lot at the place of worship.

Adams' sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20. He faces up to 40 years in prison.