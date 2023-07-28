West Nile virus detected in two central Minnesota horses

Why are some people more prone to mosquito bites?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Experts are encouraging horse owners to vaccinate their animals after two horses were infected with West Nile virus in central Minnesota this week.

One horse, a one-year-old colt, was unvaccinated and died from complications of the virus. The other horse, a 21-year-old mare, had recently gotten a booster dose and is recovering.

Officials believe the virus is circulating in mosquitos in the area because the detections came from two different farms. Vaccination, experts say, is the best way to protect horses from the virus.

"Historically, a lot of the reported cases we deal with in horses are either unvaccinated or under vaccinated, which means they didn't receive their annual booster shot," said Dr. Heather Damico, senior veterinarian in charge of equine.

West Nile virus circulates between infected birds and mosquitos. Mosquitos then transmit the virus to horses or people.

Experts say it's a high-risk time of year for West Nile transmission. The virus has been found in several mosquito samples in metro area counties this summer.

Horse owners are also encouraged to mow grass and drain stagnant water puddles in order to reduce mosquitos in the area.