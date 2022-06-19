Weekend event organizers urge caution and hydration with upcoming heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a comfortable Saturday, dangerous heat is in store for Minnesota over the next two days. It comes during Juneteenth celebrations and plenty of other weekend events in the Twin Cities.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories for nearly the entire state, beginning on Sunday afternoon and lasting until early Tuesday morning.

From music and dancing to more than 200 artists and vendors, thousands packed the Minneapolis riverfront on Saturday for the Stone Arch Bridge Festival. To prepare for Sunday's extreme heat, they ordered more water, have EMT's on hand, and are encouraging people to be cautious.

"We are being careful. We told artists if they want to shut down early that's totally fine, they just have to watch their own health," Stone Arch Bridge Festival owner Matt Mithun.

Madisin Beckes brought her dog to the festival along with plenty of water.

"With heatstroke and all that, I don't want to even risk it, so we are feeding her and making sure she is hydrated and taken care of," Beckes said.

Intense heat can cause a range of illnesses for all ages, including the more serious heat stroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to keep an eye out for heat exhaustion symptoms. Things like: heavy sweating, clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, headache and tiredness.

If you feel any of these symptoms, experts say find a way to cool off by moving to a cooler area, sipping water or using a damp cloth.

At the state fairgrounds, the Minnesota Street Rod Association's Back to the 50's Weekend is going on as planned, with about 10,000 registered cars. Organizers encourage people coming out on Sunday to seek shade and misters.

"Please stay hydrated, wear good shoes, we have plenty of first aid driving around on the carts and stuff so if anyone needs help we are there for them," Molly Boyum said.

The Stone Arch Bridge Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and is free to the public.

The Back to the 50's auto show is $15 at the door. Kids under 15 get in free with each adult.

Click here for more tips on beating the heat.