Weddings can be expensive, but there are tips and tricks to save

MINNEAPOLIS — The post-pandemic wedding boom may be winding down, but inflation is still driving up the cost of tying the knot. But there are still ways you can save, through a series of tips and tricks meant to help soon-to-be newlyweds watch their wallets.

Sydney Straka is a 2024 bride and like a lot of couples planning their big day, saving money is a priority.

"Everything's just like, so beyond expensive for everything," she said.

Straka says she's saving thousands of dollars by tying the knot on a Thursday. It's a top money-saving tip given by experts in the industry.

Picking an off-season date could shave big dollars off, too. In the upper midwest that's between November and May.

Your venue, food and beverage should fill about half of your budget. It's a big chunk of change, but cutting down on appetizers and skipping the champagne toast will cut down on cost and waste.

Get the most bang for your buck by being creative, like reusing the ceremony details at the reception.

You can also trim your budget by trimming that guest list.

"If you really want to be savvy with your budget, keep your guest list as small as possible. I've never had a client come back to me and say oh I wish I had invited more people, its always the opposite," Gretchen Culver, Rocket Science Events Owner and creative director, said.

One more bonus tip: Beware of DIY. In theory, doing it yourself can save you money, but experts warn the savings is not worth the extra time and labor you'll put in.