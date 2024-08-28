WCCO superfans celebrate 75 years of marriage

MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO is celebrating 75 years of broadcasting, and we are honored to celebrate the 75th wedding anniversary of two of our super viewers.

You can see the love Loretta and Bob Peterson have for each other. Still dressing alike and holding hands after 75 years of marriage.

"So, 75 years, yep 75 wonderful years," said Bob Peterson.

They met at a skating rink in Austin, Minnesota.

"I watched her and pretty soon I said can I skate with you and she said sure," said Bob Peterson.

After the moonlight skate, Bob asked to drive her home.

"She said no you can't I got a boyfriend and he works at the plant, Hormel plant, and when he gets out of work he comes to the roller rink and takes me home. I said that's okay I'll pick you up next week," said Bob Peterson.

The rest is history.

They built a family together, using a foundation of faith and love to get them through.

"We've got four children,10 grandchildren,19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, " said Loretta Peterson.

The Petersons are not shy about sharing their secret to a happy marriage.

"We try not to fight before we go to bed if we have a little bit of a disagreement we try to settle it before we go to sleep. We've never gone to bed mad at each other, never," said Loretta Peterson.

Another thing they never do is stop watching WCCO-TV. According to Loretta, the only time they don't have WCCO-TV on is when they're watching the Twins.

So, friends at WCCO made sure they got a few gifts, honoring these super fans on their special 75th wedding anniversary.

Loretta is 93 and Bob is 95.

Happy 75th Anniversary!