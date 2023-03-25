WCCO Saturday Morning Links: March 24, 2023
Here are the links covered in the March 24 edition of WCCO Saturday Morning:
- Self-guided Tour Showcases Women in Art at MIA
- Art By Women at MIA
- Waffle Weekend at Fika Café and American Swedish Institute
- Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Hop into Spring Weekend
- Minneapolis International Festival
- MapleFest at Glenna Farms
- Donnie Smith Bike Show at St. Paul's River Centre
- Rochester Woodcarving Show
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.