WCCO Saturday Morning links: June 18, 2022
Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.
Back to the 50s at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds
Midsommar Celebration at American Swedish institute
Food Truck Extravaganza in Stillwater
Cocktail recipe in honor of Opal Lee, a 95-year-old activist who worked tirelessly to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Du Nord social spirits prominence Gin
- 2 oz fresh blood orange juice
- 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 oz simple syrup
- 1 egg white
Assembly:
- Combine ingredients in a Boston shaker and shake well
- Strain in a glass over fresh ice
- Garnish with blood orange slice or sage leaf
- Celebrate!
