Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

WCCO Saturday Morning links: June 18, 2022

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.

Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Back to the 50s at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Midsommar Celebration at American Swedish institute

Food Truck Extravaganza in Stillwater

U of M Juneteenth Celebration

Cocktail recipe in honor of Opal Lee, a 95-year-old activist who worked tirelessly to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Du Nord social spirits prominence Gin
  • 2 oz fresh blood orange juice
  • 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz simple syrup
  • 1 egg white

Assembly:

  • Combine ingredients in a Boston shaker and shake well
  • Strain in a glass over fresh ice
  • Garnish with blood orange slice or sage leaf
  • Celebrate!
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 6:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.