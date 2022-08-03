WCCO partners with Xcel Energy for 2022 Day of Service

WCCO is proud to partner with Xcel Energy on Day of Service. Launched in 2010, Day of Service is an annual event where Xcel employees and community members serve their communities through various volunteer projects.

This year, after limiting projects due to the pandemic, Xcel Energy is excited to bring back the event to full capacity. With more than 100 nonprofit organizations participating across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, Xcel is looking to fill over 3,000 volunteer slots. If you are interested in volunteering for a project near you, check out the link below.

This year's Day of Service projects are taking place Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11. While most projects will be in-person, they are also offering a variety of take-home opportunities.

We hope you will join us for this event creating positive impact on our communities!