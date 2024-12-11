Veterans receive services and resources at special event put on by WCCO and MAC-V

MINNEAPOLIS — For the eighth year, WCCO is partnering with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans in the fight to end veteran homelessness.

This year, the "Winter Salute" is one stop shopping, one location where resources and services are available to all who served in the military.

This year more veterans that ever came to Target Field to take part.

"We've also upped our number of vendors who are providing services on site it's great to be able to utilize all this space and veterans connecting to the services that they need," said MACV's Jon Lovald.

More than 70 vendors packed the corridor, the most they've ever had.

"There have been so many kind people here and they have been so helpful nobody is making me feel less than this is an incredible event," said veteran Jason Maney.

Treating veterans with dignity and respect is priority number one. Veterans who come to the Winter Salute know MACV is here to help.

"They helped me get into my home where I live now, I live in northeast Minneapolis and I was struggling even getting access to my benefits they were able to help me with that," Maney said.

The big hit, puppies. One vendor shared their snuggle buddies with any veteran who dared to accept.

"Beyond dogs they help with fostering when we have a veteran who needs to go to treatment and they are here with their group today and these dogs are up for adoption," said veteran Amanda Hooper.

A traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings, was the highlight of the event. Served by several volunteers from different companies, agencies, and organizations.

All who have a hand in helping end veteran homelessness.

"The Twins and Target Field have opened up the space and said 'yes bring in more services bring in more veterans. How many people can we help?' Everybody is just motivated by what we can do in this short period of time in just one day it's really fun to be a part of this entire thing," Lovald said.