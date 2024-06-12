Wayzata Trojans head into Minnesota state baseball tournament undefeated

WAYZATA, Minn. — Baseball is a game of percentages. For Wayzata, the most important number is still at a thousand percent.

"It's been awesome all around. I mean, it's really hard to come out here and not have fun with the group of guys we have," said starting pitcher Riley Leatherman. "And then on top of that we're winning games and we're playing hard. So it's been really fun and really awesome."

The Trojans are undefeated entering the state tournament. In baseball, that's unheard of. They have played four one-run games, but always managed to squeak out the win.

"I've heard from a lot of people like you kind of need a loss to see what it feels like," said catcher Michael Reem. "But, I mean, having close games is kind of like the same feeling. You just like kind of know how to adjust to other teams and like what they can bring to us."

WCCO

"I've been one to say that no team goes 20-0, that's ridiculous. It doesn't happen. You're going to have an off day. You're going to run into a buzz saw pitcher. There's going be days where the hitting's gone. And I think that's a testament to these guys showing up every day committed to the plan we've laid out for them," said coach Robert Dewitt.

Wayzata has one state title from 2016. Their last time at state was in 2018.

"It'd mean everything. Past 10 weeks we've been out here working our butts off every day. So just kind of seeing all that pay off, it'd just be awesome," Leatherman said.

Aiming for a historic season, and that perfect number.