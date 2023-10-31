Wayzata girls soccer secures spot at state championship under legacy coaching staff

WAYZATA, Minn. — U.S. Bank Stadium was a battleground for girls' soccer on Tuesday, as each class fought for their spot in the state championship in the semi-finals.

Wayzata was one of those teams that punched their ticket for 14th time in school history.

The Trojans came out strong, putting three points on the board in the first 15 minutes against the Maple Grove Crimson. Two of their goals were put in the net by junior Tenley Senden.

"Starting the game off with a really good goal brings a lot of excitement and intensity to the game," said Senden.

That intensity carried into the second half with the Trojans scoring two more times, securing the win 5-1 over Maple Grove.

Something that makes the Wayzata girls soccer program so unique is their head coach, Tony Peszneker, has been with the team for 34 years, and the changes he's seen to girls' soccer in that time is astronomical.

"They're quicker, faster, stronger, more skills, and you have more players going to play at the D1 level," said Peszneker.

Peszneker brings expertise to this team after playing soccer professionally for the Minnesota Kicks in 1970s and 80s. Then, pair that with their newest assistant coach, Stephanie Foster, who played for the Trojans the first year they won a state title in 1991.

"She's been living in their shoes, and she's gone on to a great coaching career at the collegiate level, so to have someone like that is a wonderful tool for the girls to look up to," said Peszneker.

The Trojans will take on Edina (1) at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday at 10:15 a.m. The Hornets are the only team Wayzata has lost to in the regular season.

"The beauty of it is, we've played Edina already so we know what to expect," said Peszneker.