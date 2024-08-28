Wayne Transports cited over half a million dollars in penalties for worker's death

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Minnesota-based transport company, Wayne Transports Inc., is cited to pay $621,600 in penalties after a worker died in their tanker in March 2024, according to Minnesota's Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry found that Wayne Transports "did not adequately protect employees from confined-space hazards," ultimately leading to the death of one of their employees.

Findings from the OSHA investigation showed that Wayne Transports committed a number of violations for permit-required confined spaces such as: they did not identify and evaluate hazards prior to an employee's entry, did not implement means, procedures and practices necessary for safe operations, did not test conditions inside the space prior to an employee's entry, did not provide at least one attendant outside the space during entry operations, did not develop and implement a system for the preparation, issuance, use and cancellation of entry permits for entries conducted by employees, amongst other violations.

"Work processes must be designed with the goal of eliminating workplace injuries and illnesses, and workers must be properly trained about how to perform their work safely," said Department of Labor Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach. "Before work is performed in a confined space, employers must evaluate the elements of that space and ensure they have a comprehensive plan to protect their employees from potential hazards."

In July 2024, Wayne Transports was issued an additional 10 citations for violations of general industry and confined space standards.

In addition to the confined space citations, Wayne Transports was also cited for a lack of safety datasheets for chemicals contained within truck tank trailers, which were not readily accessible to employees in their work areas, and for not establishing and administering a joint labor-management safety committee, said a press release.

In response, Wayne Transports has filed a Notice of Contest. This means that within 20 calendar days after receiving a citation, Wayne Transports and OSHA will meet to negotiate an agreement.

According to the Department of Labor and Industry's website, "If an agreement is reached, a written settlement agreement is prepared. If not, the case is scheduled for a hearing before an administrative law judge."