Water recovery on Vadnais Lake being treated as potential triple homicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Sheriff says they are treating a water rescue and recovery on Vadnais Lake as a potential triple homicide involving three children all under the age of five.

The Maplewood Police Department says they recovered one deceased child and continue to search for the other two children and their mother.

The search comes after Maplewood police say they received information of a potential murder-suicide around 4 p.m. that they believe is related to a suicide that took place around 10:30 a.m. Friday on the 1300 block of Pearson Drive.

Authorities found the children's shoes as well as the mother's vehicle near the lake during their search.

The lake and surrounding regional park have been closed as crews continue their search well into the night.

The condition of the remaining two children and their mother is unknown.

The investigation is still active.

This story is still unfolding and WCCO will post updates as they become available.