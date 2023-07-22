Watch CBS News
WATCH: U-Haul truck leads police on chase down University Avenue

Stolen U-Haul leads police on chase in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- A stolen U-Haul truck led police on a wild chase in the north metro and it's all caught on camera. 

According to Roseville police, the truck was involved in a string of burglaries.

Authorities began a chase of the U-Haul, but say they had to terminate it when the truck went the wrong way on University Avenue. 

Police have no suspects in custody.

