Crash closes one lane of bridge over Highway 61 indefinitely

Crash closes one lane of bridge over Highway 61 indefinitely

Crash closes one lane of bridge over Highway 61 indefinitely

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — A recent crash is about to become a big headache for drivers — and it's not going away for a while.

A couple's dashcam caught the crash on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove. A truck was too tall to go under the Highway 19 bridge. The impact did some serious damage.

Rachel and Bennett Norgaard

The southbound lane will be closed indefinitely.