WATCH: Time-lapse captures super blue moon crossing Minnesota sky

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Timelapse: Super blue moon
Time-lapse: Super blue moon 00:41

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's skies were graced with a rare super blue moon Wednesday night.

WCCO photographer Nick Boeke captured the stunning sight on camera. Watch the time-lapse above for a glimpse at the phenomenon.

sequence-01-00-00-52-04-still001.jpg
WCCO

 A blue moon is not actually blue in color; the term signifies a second full moon within a single month. Supermoons occur  when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth at the same time the moon is full. On average, supermoons are about 16% brighter than an average moon.

If you missed out on seeing the blue moon, you'll have to wait a while to see another. The next one won't be until May 2026.

August 31, 2023

