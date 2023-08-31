WATCH: Time-lapse captures super blue moon crossing Minnesota sky

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's skies were graced with a rare super blue moon Wednesday night.

WCCO photographer Nick Boeke captured the stunning sight on camera. Watch the time-lapse above for a glimpse at the phenomenon.

WCCO

A blue moon is not actually blue in color; the term signifies a second full moon within a single month. Supermoons occur when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth at the same time the moon is full. On average, supermoons are about 16% brighter than an average moon.

If you missed out on seeing the blue moon, you'll have to wait a while to see another. The next one won't be until May 2026.