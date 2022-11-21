WATCH: The dangers of deep-frying a turkey

MINNEAPOLIS -- As they do every year, officials are once again warning amateur deep-fryers about the dangers of cooking a Thanksgiving turkey in that fashion.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal shared a video demonstrating how easily a deep-fried turkey can erupt into flames.

Planning on deep frying your turkey this Thanksgiving? Using extreme caution and doing it outside could prevent a devastating fire. Watch how easily frying a turkey can go terribly wrong. Posted by Minnesota State Fire Marshal on Monday, November 21, 2022

"Using extreme caution and doing it outside could prevent a devastating fire," the marshal said.

The St. Paul Fire Department previously told WCCO to thaw and dry your bird thoroughly before dropping it into oil. Officials also recommend doing it far away from any wood or combustible surface.

Minnesota is the nation's leading turkey producer.