Olmsted Co. sheriff's deputy rescues baby skunk

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -- A southern Minnesota sheriff's deputy recently spent his time on the job rescuing a dehydrated baby skunk.

"Oh my god, what do I do?" deputy Nate Jacobson asks in a video posted to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Facebook page which chronicles the skunk saga.

He points the camera at the baby skunk, who is walking towards him on the asphalt.

"I don't know what to do, it's so cute. I don't know what to do," Jacobson goes on to say.

Later in the video, Jacobson says in a "skunk-date" that he's taking the critter to a humane society in Rochester.

"I think he's pretty thirsty," Jacobson says. "Anybody asking, I haven't gotten sprayed."

The next portion of the video has a caption that says "It'll make it. Apparently it'll be taken to Roseville."

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will help provide care for the skunk, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.