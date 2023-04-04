Watch CBS News
WATCH: Mark Rosen and Don Shelby's 45-year March Madness tradition

By Mike Max

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- When WCCO legends Don Shelby and Mark Rosen were young up-and-comers in the newsroom, they watched the NCAA men's basketball championship game together.

That tradition continued Monday night, marking their 45th year as viewing buddies.

"College basketball and this game is everything to us," Rosen said. "And to share that experience again, it's the greatest."

Don Shelby and Mark Rosen CBS

"I'd rather not watch this at all then not watch it with him," Shelby said. 

In the game, the UConn Huskies defeated San Diego State to win the NCAA men's basketball title. 

Mike Max
Mike Max is sports director at WCCO-TV. Mike returned to WCCO-TV as a sports reporter and anchor in April 2005, having joined WCCO Radio in 1998.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 8:43 AM

