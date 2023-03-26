Watch CBS News
WATCH: Herons return to northeast Minneapolis rookery

Snow birds return from winter down south
Snow birds return from winter down south 01:33

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's that time of year when snow birds return from a winter down south.

WCCO photojournalist Mike Durenberger captured the welcoming party for one flock at Marshall Terrace Park in northeast Minneapolis.

Some of these birds traveled from as far as the Gulf of Mexico.

Herons will lay eggs in about two weeks, and those should hatch in early May.

Watch the video above for the full story.

