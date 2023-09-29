WATCH: Driver grabs wine after it falls from truck on Highway 13

Wine spills out of truck on Highway 13 in Savage

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Video from Tuesday shows a truck losing some precious cargo in Savage.

A box containing bottles of wine fell out onto Highway 13 near Lynn Avenue South around 7:48 p.m., according to the Savage Police Department.

One driver decided not to waste it — they ran over and grabbed some, traffic camera footage revealed.

Crews eventually got there to clean the rest up, disposing of the wine at the public works facility.