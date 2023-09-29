Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

WATCH: Driver grabs wine after it falls from truck on Highway 13

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Wine spills out of truck on Highway 13 in Savage
Wine spills out of truck on Highway 13 in Savage 00:20

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Video from Tuesday shows a truck losing some precious cargo in Savage.

A box containing bottles of wine fell out onto Highway 13 near Lynn Avenue South around 7:48 p.m., according to the Savage Police Department.

One driver decided not to waste it — they ran over and grabbed some, traffic camera footage revealed.

Crews eventually got there to clean the rest up, disposing of the wine at the public works facility.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 10:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.