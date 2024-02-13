Watch CBS News
WATCH: Minnesota craft brewery worker knocked to ground after beer bursts from tank

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

SPRING PARK, Minn. — A brewery in the west metro shared a video of a recent mishap where a worker was knocked to the ground by a powerful stream of beer.

Over the weekend, Back Channel Brewing Co. posted surveillance video from the morning of Jan. 23. The video shows an employee working on a tank when beer begins bursting from it, pushing the worker back and onto the ground. The worker, who was not harmed, gets up and attempts to stop the gushing liquid. 

Another worker is seen helping out the drenched worker before the video cuts out. 

The video was a hit online, including on Instagram where it got over 40,000 likes.

The beer, appropriately called "Blow Back," is a New England IPA and is on tap — but is in limited supply, of course.

The brewery is located in Spring Park on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.  

Cole Premo
Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 1:56 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

