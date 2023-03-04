Watch CBS News
Video: Car spins out on metro highway, then struck by school bus

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. –  A driver was injured after spinning out and being struck by a school bus on a Twin Cities highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened early Friday evening on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove.

MnDOT traffic cameras captured the crash. Video shows the vehicle swerving out of control and right into the path of the school bus.

The state patrol says no passengers were aboard the bus, and the vehicle's driver wasn't badly hurt.

