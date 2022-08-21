Watch CBS News
Washington County Sheriff's Office warns of fake kidnapping scheme

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities in Washington County are warning residents about a frightening scheme.

The county sheriff's office said a Hugo resident received a call from someone who claimed to have the resident's daughter in his trunk. A female could be heard screaming on the line.

While on the phone with the attempted swindler, the resident drove to his daughter's house and found her safe, according to the sheriff's office.

"Good for this resident for not falling for this," the sheriff's office said.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 12:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

