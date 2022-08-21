Washington County Sheriff's Office warns of fake kidnapping scheme

HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities in Washington County are warning residents about a frightening scheme.

The county sheriff's office said a Hugo resident received a call from someone who claimed to have the resident's daughter in his trunk. A female could be heard screaming on the line.

While on the phone with the attempted swindler, the resident drove to his daughter's house and found her safe, according to the sheriff's office.

"Good for this resident for not falling for this," the sheriff's office said.