Washington County deputies save parakeet abandoned near St. Croix river

STILLWATER, Minn. -- A parakeet is in safe hands after Washington County deputies discovered it abandoned near the St. Croix River.

While on patrol near the Boom Site Boat Launch, the sheriff's office says two of its deputies spotted a parakeet in the parking lot.

Since the parakeet, which is indigenous to Australia, is accustomed to warm habitats, the deputies knew they needed to step in order to save its life.

Deputies used an old dog crate to capture the parakeet. Washington County Sheriff's Office

In a strike of good luck, the deputies say they found a pile of free items a few miles away that included an old dog crate, which they were able to use as a temporary home for the bird.

The deputies then connected with Petco in Stillwater and Midwest Avian Adoption & Rescue Services (MAARS), who were happy to lend a hand to care for the parakeet, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Founded in 1999, MAARS provides care for avian species in Minnesota and has placed more than 1,4000 birds into permanent homes.