Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay is Mr. Hockey 2023

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – There are few greater honors in "The State of Hockey" than being crowned "Mr. Hockey." And Sunday night, a new king was crowned.

Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay received the award, which is given to the most outstanding high school senior boys' hockey player in the state.

Shaugabay led Warroad to the title game, where they came up short Saturday night against Mahtomedi in a two-overtime game.  

He says the award is a tribute to the hockey community in his hometown.

"Really cool to represent Warroad and by winning Mr. Hockey and just showing and representing them of how much they've done for me," Shaugabay said.

Shaugabay says he plans to play with Green Bay in the USHL next year.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 5:33 PM

