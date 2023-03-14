Warrant issued after Bloomington man found guilty of murder fails to show up for court hearing
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 28-year-old Bloomington man who was found guilty of murder failed to show up at his court hearing and now has a warrant out for his arrest, according to Hennepin County Court records.
Last week, Michael James Harlan was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection to a drug overdose death involving fentanyl in March 2021.
The guilty verdict was filed Thursday, the same day Harlan was scheduled to attend a court hearing. Court records show after he failed to appear a warrant was issued and his cash or surety bond was forfeited.
Harlan has a previous conviction of first-degree controlled substance possession.
