Warrant issued after Bloomington man found guilty of murder fails to show up for court hearing

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 28-year-old Bloomington man who was found guilty of murder failed to show up at his court hearing and now has a warrant out for his arrest, according to Hennepin County Court records.

Last week, Michael James Harlan was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection to a drug overdose death involving fentanyl in March 2021.

The guilty verdict was filed Thursday, the same day Harlan was scheduled to attend a court hearing. Court records show after he failed to appear a warrant was issued and his cash or surety bond was forfeited.

Harlan has a previous conviction of first-degree controlled substance possession. 

First published on March 14, 2023 / 8:27 AM

