Warmest weekend in two weeks on tap this weekend, temps expected to drop on Monday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — This weekend will be the warmest in two weeks, however the warm-up will be short lived.

Saturday's forecast will include a mix of sun and clouds, with wind picking up to around 25 mph. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-40's.

The warmth stretches into Sunday with temperatures in the low 40's. 

A system looks to be sliding into northern parts of the state on Sunday, brining rain and possible snow showers near Brainerd Lakes.

Right now, only a few snow showers are anticipated for the metro on Monday afternoon. However, the timing of that system in conjunction with the wind could impact the evening commute. 

Temperatures fall on Monday with highs in the teens and single digits. By Wednesday, temperatures will fall below zero due to wind chills.  

Temperatures warm back up to near average by the end of next week with no major storms in sight.

