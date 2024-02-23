Want to try out for "Big Brother"? There's a casting call March 9 at Allianz Field

Do you have what it takes to compete as a houseguest on Big Brother for a chance to win $750,000? Well, you're in luck, Big Brother is currently casting for season 26!

Join WCCO-TV at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United, on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the chance to become a contestant on Big Brother!

Here are the details you need to know before you arrive!

WHERE: Allianz Field – Grand Casino Brew Hall

Allianz Field – Grand Casino Brew Hall PARKING: Parking at Allianz Field is available in Lots B and C. (See map below for directions and details.) Metro Transit also services the area and bike racks will be available.

All applicants must enter through the Grand Casino Brew Hall's Northwest Entrance. (See map below for directions and details.) SECURITY: Allianz Field is a secure facility, and all participants will be subject to a search of their person and possessions. All bags will be inspected upon direction by security staff. Participants may be asked to move/remove items from their bags to complete a full inspection. There are no bag size limitations.

REGISTRATION: Download, sign and bring along the video release below. When you arrive, bring this release to the registration table. All participants will need to register before they can audition. Extra copies will be available day-of. However, to ensure a timely process, WCCO encourages participants to fill out the form ahead of time.

AUDITION PROCESS: Each participant will get 1 minute to audition in front of a camera. To help you prepare, casting producers have put together these tips:

WCCO has the right to close the registration line at any time to ensure everyone in line has the chance to try out before 2 p.m.

Good luck and see you at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United!