Gov. Walz signs bill restoring voting rights to 50,000 formerly incarcerated Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill on Friday morning which will restore voting rights for people with felony convictions once they leave prison.

The Minnesota Senate approved the "Restore the Vote" measure on a 35-30 vote on Feb. 22. The bill will impact more than 50,000 Minnesotans who are disenfranchised because of the current state rules for people with felony records, according to the ACLU of Minnesota.

Supporters of the bill say it's a big win for restorative justice.

"We are in a country of second chances, we're a country of welcoming people back in. And the idea of not allowing those voices to have a say in the very governing of the communities they live in, is simply unacceptable," Walz said.

"People who are prohibited from voting, they have to pay their taxes, they have to obey all the laws, they have to do everything," said Attorney General Keith Ellison. "But they don't have any choice in who represents them. Now they do."

CBS

Currently, state law allows people to cast a ballot after they complete their sentence, which includes time for probation or parole. The bill that Walz signed will allow Minnesotans to vote once they leave prison.

Twenty-one other states have similar policies for restoring voting rights for felons.

Republican state Sen. Warren Limmer said felonies are "serious crimes that should require serious consequences." The GOP has been pushing back against this bill.

"Probation is a time when criminals are to prove they can adjust to their freedom without reverting to former criminal activity. We expect to see them follow the law fully before we allow them to choose lawmakers and judges," Limmer

"The ACLU of Minnesota applauds the decision to end this discriminatory law that led to racial disparities in voting and political inequality," said ACLU-MN Executive Director Deepinder Mayell in a statement. "The goal of the criminal legal system is supposed to be rehabilitation, redemption and helping people rejoin their communities. While there is still much work to be done, this new law brings us one step closer to achieving this goal by giving people a voice and a vote in their own futures."