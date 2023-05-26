Walz orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day, as holiday travel heats up

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, to commemorate Memorial Day and honor those who died serving in the U.S. military.

"Memorial Day serves as a day of remembrance for people to gather for one purpose: to remember our fallen, pay homage to their sacrifice and courage, and recognize the selflessness of military service," Walz said in a proclamation made Friday. "We honor those today who made the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation."

Walz also urged private citizens to lower their flags as well.

Memorial Day has been observed in the U.S. since 1868.

Meanwhile, whether it's driving to the cabin or hitting the skies for a faraway destination, Minnesotans are on the move for the holiday weekend. The number of those traveling is moving in an upward direction.

According to recently released numbers from AAA, the Memorial Day weekend is projected to be one of the busiest ever, with more than 42 million Americans expected to take to the skies, marking an 11% increase from last year.

Based on national travel forecasts, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is preparing for a strong start to the summer travel season. Looking ahead to July, MSP says it will operate the most routes it's ever had, with summer bookings expected to rise 15% this summer.

So far as prices go, tickets are cheaper this summer, but you may pay more if you need a hotel. If you really want to save money on travel, experts say to wait until the fall, when prices are expected to be about 30% cheaper, but we have an entire summer to go through first.

There is a silver lining for travelers opting for road trips, as car rentals are expected to be cheaper this summer, down 11% from last year, but still 51% higher than four years ago.

As the summer vacation season kicks off, travelers should prepare for heavier-than-usual rush hours, especially starting Thursday afternoon. Other peak times are expected on Monday afternoon and Tuesday early evening, according to AAA.