Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.

U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.

Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.

The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.

Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.

Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.

Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.

First published on June 23, 2022



