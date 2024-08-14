Walleye limit on Mille Lacs Lake to be increased beginning Friday

MILLE LACS LAKE, Minn. — Anglers on Mille Lacs Lake in central Minnesota will soon be able to catch more walleye.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced earlier this week that the limit will increase to two walleyes beginning Friday. Both fish can be 18 to 20 inches long, or one of that length and another over 28 inches long.

The regulation change will be in effect until Saturday, Nov. 30.

The DNR says that population surveys suggest that the lake has "relatively high numbers" of fish 18 to 20 inches long.

"Expanding the possession limit to two fish and adjusting the harvestable size range allows anglers to catch and keep the 'eaters' many prefer," the DNR said in a news release.

In 2021, the DNR estimated around three million to four million walleye are caught yearly in the state.