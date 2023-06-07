Watch CBS News
Wall-leaping dog and her next-door puppy pal adopted together after video goes viral

By Kirsten Mitchell, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Dog hops over wall at Minneapolis shelter to be with puppy pal
Dog hops over wall at Minneapolis shelter to be with puppy pal 02:13

MINNEAPOLIS – A pair of good girls may have found their forever home after a video showcasing their inseparability went viral.

A security camera inside Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) recently caught the precocious dog Brenda climbing over a wall to be reunited with her best friend, Linda, in the dog kennel one door down.

Shelter workers couldn't believe their eyes.

"Me and another employee were walking through the kennels, and we walked by and we had to like triple take, like, what's going on, because two pitties came to the front of the kennel to greet us, and we were like, 'What?'" said MACC's Madison Weissenborn.

Security camera footage cracked the case.

"We knew that they had to be together," Weissenborn said.

The pair came in as strays to MACC two weeks ago, where the shelter has been near capacity. Weissenborn says adoptions are down and surrenders are up 20% from 2022, which was a record-setting year.  

10p-pkg-inseparable-pup-wcco3hq9.jpg
CBS

Now, MACC workers say the inseparable strays won't ever be apart again, because a new owner just adopted them both. 

