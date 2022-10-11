Charges: Woman went on racist tirade in Waite Park, threw salsa at man and threatened to kill cops

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A central Minnesota woman faces charges after allegedly invading an apartment, going on a racist tirade, threatening to kill the inhabitants, police officers and others, and throwing pizza and salsa, among other things.

Alyssa Holmberg of Ogilvie is charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of threats of violence and two counts of fourth-degree assault, Stearns County court documents show. One of the assault charges is a charge of bias, also known as a hate crime.

Alyssa Holmberg Stearns County

Police responded to a knife complaint on the 200 block of Third Street South in Waite Park around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, Holmberg was allegedly chasing a man while hollering anti-Somali racist comments. When officers tried to handcuff her, she said more racist things, insulted the officers and threatened to kill them, according to the criminal complaint. She also allegedly kicked one of the officers.

Officers then spoke to the man being chased, who told them Holmberg shouted racist things at him as he was walking by, then threw a jar of salsa at him.

The complaint states police also spoke to the family who called 911. They alleged Holmberg entered their apartment multiple times when the door was unlocked, threatened to kill them, yelled racist things and threw pizza at one of them.

The family also told investigators Holmberg knocked over their baby the first time she came in, the complaint states.

Holmberg made her first court appearance Tuesday morning. She's being held in the Stearns County Jail.