Vulnerable man separated from group at State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Authorities say a vulnerable man got separated from his group at the State Fair Tuesday, and they're asking the public's help to find him.
Brian Nienstadt, 60, was wearing a black shirt and dark colored shorts, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. He is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds.
Nienstadt is from the Mankato area.
Anyone with information should call local authorities or the State Fair Police Department.
