MPD: Vulnerable adult with memory loss is missing after hospital discharge

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis say a vulnerable adult is missing after being discharged from a hospital earlier this week.

According to police, 52-year-old William Lee Nabors was last seen at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Police say he suffers from memory loss.

Nabors is 6 feet fall and weighs 160 pounds. He's known to frequent the area of Lowry and Penn avenues north, as well as Loring Park.

Anyone who sees Nabors is asked to call 911.