Viral video of Aaron Rodgers arriving at training camp has "Con Air" vibes

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers quarterback and Minnesota Vikings' NFC North rival Aaron Rodgers is turning heads with his new look. 

On Tuesday, the NFL's back-to-back MVP walked into training camp looking like a scene ripped straight from 1997's "Con Air." 

At last check, the Packers' tweet had over 2.7 million views. 

Vikings safety Harrison Smith was asked about the new look during Minnesota's training camp Tuesday.

"I did see his look when he reported to camp today. I appreciate it because I'm a Nic Cage fan myself, as we've discussed before. It's a good look -- that adds a little more even," Smith said. 

While it's unclear what inspired Rodgers to cosplay the movie's main character, Cameron Poe, it appears he can certainly add "Nicholas Cage impersonator" to his list of accomplishments. 

First published on July 26, 2022 / 12:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

