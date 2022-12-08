Vikings WR Justin Jefferson loses lead in Pro Bowl voting

MINNEAPOLIS -- As of Wednesday, Minnesota Vikings superstar receiver Justin Jefferson was no longer the league-leader in Pro Bowl voting.

Per the NFL, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players with 138,390 votes. Jefferson is now second with 137,826. Jefferson had led all players through the first two weeks of voting.

The Vikings still have more votes than any other team, however. Tagovailoa's Dolphins come in third, behind the San Francisco 49ers.

Besides Jefferson, four other Vikings lead their position in votes: tight end T.J. Hockenson (109,781), kick returner Kene Nwangwu (55,553), long snapper Andrew DePaola (28,120) and special teamer Kris Boyd (26,539).

Fans can participate in Pro Bowl voting online through Dec. 15.

This year, the NFL has retooled the Pro Bowl. Rather than one game featuring the league's fan favorite players, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be a "week-long celebration of player skills that features a new format spotlighting flag football."