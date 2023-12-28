Vikings will start rookie quarterback Jaren Hall against Packers
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will start rookie quarterback Jaren Hall against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell addressed the quarterback change on Thursday afternoon.
"He's had a few great weeks of preparation and I look forward to seeing what Jaren can do. There's a lot of reasons why we brought Jaren here, having to do with his ability," O'Connell said.
Nick Mullens has started the team's last two games — both of them losses — and threw six interceptions. He's also fumbled twice but the Vikings recovered both.
Joshua Dobbs provided a spark after Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury in late October. Hall was injured in the second drive against the Atlanta Falcons when Dobbs stepped in. Mullens was not available as he was nursing a back injury.
Dobbs could not sustain that success and was benched in favor of Mullens during the team's 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Meanwhile, the team is riddled with injuries and likely won't make a run — even if they sneak into the playoffs. Losing T.J. Hockenson for the season is a massive blow to the offense. There are simply too many injuries to overcome on both sides of the ball.
If Hall falters, that would also give the team a better idea of what it needs to accomplish this offseason at the position. Cousins isn't under contract for next season. If they re-sign Cousins, the Vikings will still need to know if Hall can be his backup.
Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander will not be playing against Minnesota on Sunday night. He was suspended for his actions during the Packers-Panthers matchup. Kickoff is slated for 7:20 p.m.
WHO IS JAREN HALL?
Hall is a rookie fifth-round draft pick out of Brigham Young University.
Hall was a two-year starter at BYU where he had 52 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. His career passer efficiency rating of 65.2% is tied with Hall of Famer Steve Young for fourth in school history. He also added 657 rushing yards in those two seasons.
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah noted Hall's decision-making skills and accurate throws after the NFL Draft.
Hall made his NFL debut in Green Bay in late October after Cousins suffered an Achilles injury. He stepped in late in the game, but helped Minnesota secure a 24-10 win.
In the next game, Hall led two offensive possessions before suffering a concussion. He passed for 78 yards.
