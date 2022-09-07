Vikings' unofficial depth chart: A look at the roster ahead of week 1 matchup vs. Packers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have released an updated unofficial depth chart as the squad preps for the week 1 border battle matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Here are some takeaways.

In the roster released Tuesday, the offense is listed in "21 personnel," which means there is a running back, fullback and tight end on the field - leaving two spots for a receiver. Of course, there is also a quarterback and five players for the offensive line.

The offense looks much like the one from last year, with one notable exception. Rookie and second-round pick Ed Ingram will start at right guard. Otherwise, expect veterans like quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, and receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen to start.

On the other side, the defense is listed as a 3-4 base defense: two defensive ends, a nose tackle, two outside linebackers, two inside linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties.

The defensive personnel has shifted more so than offense, with newcomer Harrison Phillips starting at nose tackle. Dalvin Tomlinson and another newcomer, Jonathan Bullard, will start at defensive ends.

Danielle Hunter returns from an injury and Za'Darius Smith - a former Packer - will start as outside linebackers.

At inside linebacker, Eric Kendricks will cover the middle and Jordan Hicks - who signed onto the team from the Arizona Cardinals - will cover the weak side.

Cornerbacks will be Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler, Sr., with Chandon Sullivan - another former Packer - expected to cover the nickel.

Safety positions will be covered by longtime Viking, Harrison Smith, and second-year player Camryn Bynum.

As for special teams, a notable highlight is that wide receiver Jalen Reagor - who the Vikings traded for last month - is listed as the punt returner. Running back Kene Nwangwu will be the kick returner. Rookie Ryan Wright will punt and Greg Joseph will kick.

The Vikings take on the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon.