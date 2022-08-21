Vikings pre-season home opener draws crowds to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Whether it was the Minnesota Twins game or the pre-season home opener for the Vikings, thousands of people packed downtown Minneapolis this evening.

He and his family drove from Duluth to catch the first home game of the football season. Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers fan Sheyenne Shoemake drove from North Dakota.

"I haven't been able to see them play in person in 5 years, so seeing them play is like a dream to me," she said.

A few blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium in Mill District, confused drivers navigated through various road barricades that have been in place since shortly after the 4th of July in an effort to curb street racing and crime.

"They aren't beautiful, but they are doing the job of keeping street racing down," said one Mill District resident.

Vikings fans Lindsey Racek and Shannon Casey from Prior Lake and Maplewood said they rarely come to downtown Minneapolis unless there's a big event like a sporting game or concert.

"It's still a great state and place to come to visit, explore and take part in the fun it offers," Racek said.

After seeing how many people celebrated the return of football, they're confident they will come back.

"This right here shows Minnesota is still strong. It's like yes, there's a whole bunch of stuff going on, it may not be the greatest but we are still here supporting our city, our team, and having a good time," Casey said.

The regular season kicks off in September when the Vikings will take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank stadium.