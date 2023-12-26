Vikings might make quarterback change ahead of Packers game Sunday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell did not name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers Tuesday afternoon and said the team is still going through their options.

Nick Mullens has started the team's last two games — both of them losses — and threw six interceptions. He's also fumbled twice but the Vikings recovered both.

"We've had some turnovers. There is no doubt about it. The interceptions has been the story for much of the year since we lost [quarterback] Kirk [Cousins]," O'Connell said.

When talking about Mullen's propensity to throw to the other team, O'Connell said the interceptions "come down to decision making, they come down to play intent, and ultimately making the right decisions in the moment to find the open man and convert."

Mullens has proven he can move the ball down the field and put up points. He threw for more than 400 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions, which is quite the number for any quarterback, especially a backup.

But O'Connell would surely take a few more punts and play the field position game rather than Mullens playing pass with the other team.

One way to try and do that is by running the football more and trying to control the time of possession.

"I do think we need to run the football more and run the football more effectively," O'Connell said.

The team needs to run the ball more. They ran it only 11 times for 17 yards. That's not enough and is partly why the Lions dominated the time of possession; they had the ball for over 38 minutes. However, the Vikings' running game all year has been pedestrian. The interceptions were the biggest contributor to the Lions' ball control.

The key to winning the next two games is simple: don't throw interceptions.

The Vikings could turn to rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, which would make sense — for both the present and future.

Turning to Hall — the fifth-round pick in 2023 — at this juncture would help the Vikings see what they have in rookie — and it likely wouldn't negatively impact the team's chances of winning the next two games. Even if he can't move the ball down the field like Mullens has been able to, Hall won't turn the ball over as much.

Losing T.J. Hockenson for the season is a massive blow to the offense. The team is riddled with injuries and likely won't make a run — even if they sneak into the playoffs. There are simply too many injuries to overcome on both sides of the ball.

If the rookie falters, that would also give the team a better idea of what it needs to accomplish this offseason at the position. Cousins isn't under contract for next season. If they resign Cousins, the Vikings will still need to know if Hall can be his backup.

Hall likely isn't the future starter, but the team might as well let his play do the talking. There is nothing to lose.

If he doesn't perform well, the Vikings — and many fans — will be able to live with their decision to play him.

They have seen the alternatives.