Vikings-Lions injury report: Safety Harrison Smith ruled out for Sunday's matchup

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings will be without star veteran safety Harrison Smith for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Smith suffered a concussion in the team's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday and had been questionable to return. Friday's report confirmed that he's ruled out.

The report also confirmed that the team's newest first-round pick, rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., will miss his second straight game with a quad injury.

Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks is questionable with a toe injury.

On the Lions' side, defensive end John Cominsky and guard Jonah Jackson have been ruled out with a wrist and finger injury, respectively.

Four other Detroit players are questionable: tight end T.J. Hockenson, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, center Frank Ragnow and running back D'Andre Swift.

Both teams are 1-1. The game kicks off at 12 p.m. Sunday.