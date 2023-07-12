Vikings' legend Jim Marshall named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Uplift: Vikings' quarterback helps man get a new wheelchair

MINNEAPOLIS -- A legendary Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2024.

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 60 seniors, coaches and contributors that have been named semifinalists.

Among the list: former Viking Jim Marshall.

Marshall was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1960 out of Ohio State, but was traded to the Vikings after his rookie year -- and stayed with Minnesota his entire career thereafter.

Marshall was a member of a defensive line so dominate, it was called the "Purple People Eaters." Those other members include Carl Eller, Gary Larsen and Alan Page.

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 27: Defensive end Jim Marshall #70 of the Minnesota Vikings sits on the bench next to defensive end Carl Eller #81 and defensive tackle Alan Page #88 against the Los Angeles Rams in the 1969 NFL Western Conference Playoff Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 27, 1969 in Los Angeles, California. The Vikings defeated the Rams 23-20. (credit: James Flores/Getty Images)

Marshall's #70 is retired by the Minnesota Vikings, and the franchise icon is in the team's ring of honor.

Two other former players who had short stints with the Vikings were also named semifinalists. Those are running back Roger Craig and Chris Hinton, who played both guard and tackle.

Senior committee voters will advance 12 seniors to the finalists stage on July 27.

From there, voters will meet Aug. 22 and can select up to three seniors for final consideration.

Marshall is the only defensive end in the semifinalist group.

He never missed a game in 19 seasons with the Vikings, starting all 270 possible.

He had 127 career sacks with the Vikings, second in the team's history, and played in all four of the team's Super Bowls.