Vikings' first-round pick S Lewis Cine reportedly out Sunday, S Myles Dorn elevated

Vikings fans celebrate the start of the regular season Sunday

Vikings fans celebrate the start of the regular season Sunday

Vikings fans celebrate the start of the regular season Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' newest first-round pick reportedly won't take the field Sunday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Cine is out for the border battle matchup against the Green Bay Packers after aggravating a knee issue this week.

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) warms up at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Stacy Bengs / AP

The Vikings announced Saturday that safety Myles Dorn has been elevated to the active roster.

MORE: Cine it all: Vikings safety keeping perspective in 1st camp

Meanwhile, the Packers are dealing with some significant injuries. The team is expected to be without left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins, and wide receiver Allen Lazard, Pelissero also reported.

The Vikings take on the Packers at home at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon at 3:25 p.m.