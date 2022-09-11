Vikings' first-round pick S Lewis Cine reportedly out Sunday, S Myles Dorn elevated
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' newest first-round pick reportedly won't take the field Sunday.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Cine is out for the border battle matchup against the Green Bay Packers after aggravating a knee issue this week.
The Vikings announced Saturday that safety Myles Dorn has been elevated to the active roster.
Meanwhile, the Packers are dealing with some significant injuries. The team is expected to be without left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins, and wide receiver Allen Lazard, Pelissero also reported.
The Vikings take on the Packers at home at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon at 3:25 p.m.
