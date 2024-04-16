Vikings defense optimistic as players head into OTAs

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings offseason workouts are underway.

The defense expressed optimism on Tuesday about the free agency moves the team made. But we won't really know how this team will look until after the NFL Draft next week.

"Guys like (Blake) Cashman and (Andrew) Van Ginkel, you know, and JG (Jonathan Greenard), I think what they all bring is some position flexibility, which may allow us to go from one front to another front or one coverage to another coverage," said defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

RELATED: Vikings' offseason moves, embracing of uncertainty show commitment to building a winner

Flores is entering his second season in Minnesota. Some were surprised he didn't get a chance to interview for head coaching jobs. He confirmed this on Wednesday.

"I didn't," he said. "But, you know, I'm in a great spot. I'm very happy and I'm excited to work with our guys right now."

WCCO

The Vikings are starting over at quarterback. So what is the ceiling for this year's team? Every player on the roster, especially the veterans, have to consider that question.

"I'm probably in year seven, probably have less years in front of me than behind me," said defensive lineman Harrison Phillips. "So like yeah, my window to win a Super Bowl is narrowing. And I'm extremely optimistic about the moves they made."

RELATED: T.J. Hockenson is recovering from an ACL repair and hoping the NFL outlaws the low hit that hurt him

Despite losing stars and leaders like Danielle Hunter and Jordan Hicks, the remaining defensive core got a boost this offseason when future hall of famer Harrison Smith announced he would return.

"I was probably one of the happiest guys," said defensive utility player Josh Metellus. "I told (Smith) after the season I could see him playing three more years. You know, trying to convince him, like you know, yeah come back, you know. The times I have with him are some of times, you know, I look back and say 'this really helped further my career.'"