Vikings' Dalvin Cook -- and Sasquatch -- spotted at Wolves game
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was spotted courtside during the Timberwolves season opener Wednesday evening - along with a large, hairy companion.
The Wolves tweeted a video of Cook being introduced to the crowd at Target Center. Sitting next to him was Jack Link's Sasquatch.
Cook's Vikings are 5-1 heading into a bye week and some of that success may have rubbed off on the Wolves, who won 115-108 over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Recap below:
