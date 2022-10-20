Vikings' Dalvin Cook -- and Sasquatch -- spotted at Wolves game

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was spotted courtside during the Timberwolves season opener Wednesday evening - along with a large, hairy companion.

The Wolves tweeted a video of Cook being introduced to the crowd at Target Center. Sitting next to him was Jack Link's Sasquatch.

Cook's Vikings are 5-1 heading into a bye week and some of that success may have rubbed off on the Wolves, who won 115-108 over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

