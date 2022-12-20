Vikings Blake Proehle and Camryn Bynum bring musical skills to metro children's hospital

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Vikings have made music on the field. And Monday, they made music for kids at a Twin Cities hospital.

Wide receiver Blake Proehle, who actually performs professionally, and safety Camryn Bynum performed at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

CBS

"Football, you need your knees and you need everything to be healthy to play a certain amount of time. But music is forever. That's a language that's universal that everybody can speak," Bynum said. "So I think for anybody, and especially for these kids, that's something that they can pick up whatever and enjoy whenever, wherever."

Their performance was transmitted on the in-house television system to the kids, and it was interactive.